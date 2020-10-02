Advertisement

Following President Trump’s positive COVID test, ECU professor says voter turnout increase possible

The political expert says the news could bring more Biden supporters to the polls
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Trump and the First Lady announced they tested positive for the coronavirus Friday morning.

The president has been taken to Walter Reed Medical Center, while the First Lady is isolating at the White House.

As for how this affects the upcoming election, The Trump campaign has said all scheduled events will now either be virtual or temporarily postponed.

ECU political science professor Jody Baumgartner says the news is not likely to change any minds.

“Rule number one is most people are never going to change their votes,” he said.

Baumgartner says it has the potential to sway undecided voters, but the number of people who have not yet decided is very small in this election.

But he says coupled with Tuesday’s unconventional debate, the news could be an increase in voter turnout skewed towards Biden.

“It’s not a story about whether it changes minds, it’s a story about how many people get out to vote,” explained Baumgartner.

With Trump’s interrupted campaign, he thinks there may be more people showing up to the polls for his opponent.

“The idea that Biden’s going to be able to be on the campaign trail, all of this might have the effect of having more people out to vote for Joe Biden,” he said.

