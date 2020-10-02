Advertisement

Emerge Gallery displays Black Voices Matter exhibit

The first Friday ArtWalk for the month of October will feature an outdoor exhibition of artwork by local artists.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first Friday ArtWalk for the month of October will feature a Black Voices Matter exhibit.

The Black Voices Matter outdoor exhibit features work by local black artists. Emerge Gallery employees say the goal is to give voices to artists through art.

The work that submitted to Emerge Gallery is printed on window clings and is shown in front of area businesses in the uptown and Dickinson Avenue areas. You can view all of the artwork and locations here.

The art will be on display for the month of October.

