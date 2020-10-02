Advertisement

Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart(WRDW)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many people have either been victim to or solicited for cybercrimes such as phishing scams, identity theft, online harassment, cyberstalking, or privacy invasion. This month is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and experts in the industry ask everyone to do your part in preventing these crimes.

The North Carolina Department of Information Technology is sharing this year’s them and protection message. The NC Department of Information Technology and its partners say they want to empower people and organizations to own their role in protecting their part of cyberspace.

"We want North Carolinians who are engaged in teleworking, virtual learning, and other online activities now, more than ever before, to remember this key message - “If you connect it, protect it,” said Deputy Communications Director Beth Ann Gargan.

“Do Your Part” is this year’s theme during October’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month. #BeCyberSmart.

