Craven County Schools scheduled to begin partial in-person learning

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Schools in the east are getting closer to the start of the second nine weeks of learning and for many, that means switching up how instruction is being done, all while dealing with positive COVID-19 cases among staff.

The Craven County School System recently had three new positive coronavirus cases among staff.

These latest cases come just days before the first group of students will return to the classroom for partial face to face instruction on Monday.

School system leaders say the last several weeks have given them the chance to refine the health screening and safety procedures they have in place if someone does get sick.

Lead school nurse Amy Heflin says, “It is inevitable since we have community spread that we will have cases in the school. We have plans in place, we have practiced, we’ve worked through it and we’re all working together as a team to make the schools as safe as possible.”

The school system is urging parents to do home wellness screenings before bringing their children to school and to have a plan in place in case their child does get sick during the day.

Craven County Schools will transition to Plan B learning on October 5th for early college students and October 19th for traditional schools.

