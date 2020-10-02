Advertisement

Coronavirus detected in wastewater at UNC Charlotte

MGN image
MGN image(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Students at a North Carolina college are having to stay inside their dorm after the virus that causes COVID-19 was detected in the dorm’s wastewater.

News outlets report emergency management officials at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte tweeted the news Friday morning, saying that the virus was detected during routine sampling.

Officials didn’t name the residence hall where the virus was detected, citing the privacy of the residents. Under university’s protocol, residents in the hall must remain in the building until they are tested for coronavirus.

The tests were expected to take place Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: moments ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

National Politics

Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden tested negative for coronavirus

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is moving forward with plans to travel to Michigan on Friday after he and his wife, Jill, tested negative for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; they have ‘mild symptoms’

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

National Politics

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; they have ‘mild symptoms’

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
First lady Melania Trump says she is experiencing “mild symptoms” after she and President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

National Politics

Timeline of Trump’s activities in week coronavirus hit home

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him

National Politics

Trump, first lady test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Trump’s age, health woes raise his risk for COVID-19 illness

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, “are both well at this time” and plan to remain at the White House while recovering and being closely monitored, according to a statement from his physician, Dr. Sean Conley.

Coronavirus

Trump COVID infection thrusts world in uncharted territory

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and FOSTER KLUG
Trump’s announcement Friday, on Twitter, that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, and the deep uncertainty that accompanied it, permeated the global news cycle, upending countless plans and sparking comment everywhere.

National Politics

Stocks slump after Trump tests positive, job growth slows

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The moves weren’t close to as chaotic as earlier this year, when markets were first selling off on coronavirus fears.

National Politics

Sen. Graham: I talked to president Fri. morning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., discussed his conversation with President Donald Trump after the president was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.