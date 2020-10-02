Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools see 3.2% drop in enrollment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have experienced a 3.2% drop in student enrollment.

That amounts to nearly 5,000 students. The Charlotte Observer reported Friday that there were 142,177 students enrolled. Last year’s head count was 146,888. The enrollment drop falls in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In previous years, a steep decline would affect state funding is directly tied to student enrollment. But legislation passed by the state’s General Assembly holds school districts harmless for enrollment drops because of he pandemic. CMS began the year with virtual-only instruction.

School board members recently approved a plan to gradually bring students back.

