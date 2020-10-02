Carolina Panthers uses Xenex robot to clean Bank of America Stadium ahead of Sunday’s game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NBC NEWS) - The Carolina Panthers are deploying new virus-killing technology to make sure the event is a safe one in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.
A limited number of NFL fans will be allowed into Bank of America Stadium Sunday for the Panthers game against the Arizona Cardinals. The team will allow about 5,000 fans, just 7% of the stadium’s capacity, Sunday.
The Panthers have recruited a virus-killing robot from Xenex called the “light strike” uses UV light to disinfect surfaces.
Researchers have concluded that the robot is almost 100% effective at destroying the virus that causes covid-19.
