Carolina Panthers uses Xenex robot to clean Bank of America Stadium ahead of Sunday’s game

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NBC NEWS) - The Carolina Panthers are deploying new virus-killing technology to make sure the event is a safe one in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.

A limited number of NFL fans will be allowed into Bank of America Stadium Sunday for the Panthers game against the Arizona Cardinals. The team will allow about 5,000 fans, just 7% of the stadium’s capacity, Sunday.

The Panthers have recruited a virus-killing robot from Xenex called the “light strike” uses UV light to disinfect surfaces.

Researchers have concluded that the robot is almost 100% effective at destroying the virus that causes covid-19.

