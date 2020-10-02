Carolina Panthers uses Xenex robot to clean Bank of America Stadium ahead of Sunday’s game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NBC NEWS) - The Carolina Panthers are deploying new virus-killing technology to make sure the event is a safe one in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.

A limited number of NFL fans will be allowed into Bank of America Stadium Sunday for the Panthers game against the Arizona Cardinals. The team will allow about 5,000 fans, just 7% of the stadium’s capacity, Sunday.

The Panthers have recruited a virus-killing robot from Xenex called the “light strike” uses UV light to disinfect surfaces.

“There are a lot of companies making claims about their newly introduced UV wands and other devices. We call that, ‘the theater of disinfection.’ The LightStrike robot is the only device that has been proven to kill SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, in two minutes.”

Researchers have concluded that the robot is almost 100% effective at destroying the virus that causes covid-19.

