Biden, Harris react after Trump tests positive for COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wished President Trump and the first lady a “swift recovery” after the White House confirmed they tested positive for COVID-19.

Biden posted on Twitter Friday morning, “Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

NBC News reports Biden will get tested Friday, along with Jill Biden and campaign staff members who were at the debate Tuesday.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris also sent messages of support to President Trump and Melania Trump.

On Twitter, Harris wrote, “Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts.”

Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2020

Biden was scheduled to be in Michigan Friday. It has not been confirmed whether or not he plans to still travel.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.