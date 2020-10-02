Advertisement

Biden, Harris react after Trump tests positive for COVID-19

Former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wished President Trump and the first lady a “swift recovery” after the White House confirmed they tested positive for COVID-19.
Former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wished President Trump and the first lady a “swift recovery” after the White House confirmed they tested positive for COVID-19.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wished President Trump and the first lady a “swift recovery” after the White House confirmed they tested positive for COVID-19.

Biden posted on Twitter Friday morning, “Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”

NBC News reports Biden will get tested Friday, along with Jill Biden and campaign staff members who were at the debate Tuesday.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris also sent messages of support to President Trump and Melania Trump.

On Twitter, Harris wrote, “Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts.”

Biden was scheduled to be in Michigan Friday. It has not been confirmed whether or not he plans to still travel.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Carolina Panthers use Xenex robot to disinfect Bank of America Stadium.

Updated: moments ago

National Politics

Stocks slump after Trump tests positive, job growth slows

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump tweeted news of his test results early Friday morning.

Coronavirus

Carolina Panthers uses Xenex robot to clean Bank of America Stadium ahead of Sunday’s game

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A limited number of NFL fans will be allowed into Bank of America Stadium Sunday for the Panthers game against the Arizona Cardinals.

National Politics

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; he has ‘mild symptoms’

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and did not appear visibly ill.

Coronavirus

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; he has ‘mild symptoms’

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US hiring slows for 3rd month but jobless rate falls to 7.9%

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
America’s employers added 661,000 jobs in September, the third straight month of slower hiring and evidence from the final jobs report before the presidential election that the economic recovery has weakened.

Coronavirus

Shock, sympathy, criticism: World reacts to Trump infection

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and FOSTER KLUG
Trump’s announcement Friday, on Twitter, that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, and the deep uncertainty that accompanied it, permeated the global news cycle, upending countless plans and sparking comment everywhere.

Coronavirus

Gupta reflects on Trump positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent, calls the president and first lady's positive test result "stunning" and "very unsettling," but says the White House neglected to follow COVID protocol.

Local

State and local leaders react to President Trump’s positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Governor Roy Cooper and U.S. Senator Thom Tillis have offered comments.

Local

Emerge Gallery displays Black Voices Matter exhibit

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The first Friday ArtWalk for the month of October will feature an outdoor exhibition of artwork by local artists.