Bars reopen at 5 p.m. Friday, County Line Bar hoping to recover after being closed seven months

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT/GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - At 5:00 p.m. Friday, North Carolina moved into phase three of reopening. That means for the very first time in months; bars can serve customers. Rules are different, though. Bars can only serve outdoors and at 30 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is less.

For the first time in nearly seven months, North Carolina bar employees are back at work, and County Line Bar has been serving folks on the Pitt/ Greene county line for decades, according to Owner Christine Griffin.

“It’s way more than just a bar,” Griffin said. For months now, the dance floor has been bare, and the barstools have been empty. Griffin has missed the sound of the music and the pool table but said most of all; she misses the people and lack of income.

Griffin said those months have been very rough. “For me, it was just live off of savings and pray.” She estimates it will probably take another 7 to 8 months of now being open to make up for the lost time. That making up for lost time began Friday night, and although the bar may be outdoor only, for now, it is open, and many are raising their glasses to that.

