18-year-old charged in fatal shooting at mobile home park

MEBANE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff’s office has charged an 18-year-old with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting at a mobile home park.

News sources report the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested Dazmin Monique Crisp of Burlington on Sept. 30. The sheriff’s office cited witnesses who said they saw an older model Honda park near the victim’s home on Sept. 8.

The witness said they saw two people get out of the car and walk toward the house before hearing two loud bangs that sounded like gunshots.

According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Ryan Tate Hogan died of a single gunshot wound.

