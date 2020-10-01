Advertisement

Wilson police looking for missing man, car found

Wilson police are looking for 30-year-old Yoni Gamas.
Wilson police are looking for Yoni Gamas.
Wilson police are looking for Yoni Gamas.(Wilson Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a woman who reported her husband missing says she found his car, but not him.

Wilson police are looking for 30-year-old Yoni Gamas. Officers say his wife, 28-year-old Anita Arreloa says Gamas has been missing since Saturday. She told officers he left the house after an argument.

Two days later, she says she found the car he was last seen in US 301 N Highway, but he was not inside. Police say Gamas could be in danger because of previous medical conditions.

He was last seen in a brown t-shirt, jeans and black work boots. If you see him or have any information, call Wilson police.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Martin, Pasquotank, Wilson counties report more deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Carteret County on Wednesday reported another death from COVID-19.

State

More than 700 employees expected to be furloughed at RDU Airport

Updated: 1 hours ago
American and United Airlines have said they will furlough 32,000 employees because there has not been enough federal aid for the industry from Washington.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Great weather rolls on

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Sunglasses will be needed the next few days.

News

Craven County Schools reports additional COVID-19 cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
Craven County Schools says they have been notified that they have three staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Outdoor bars able to reopen starting Friday

Updated: 10 hours ago
Governor Roy Cooper is easing some restrictions in our state which means businesses that have been closed for almost 7 months, like bars, are finally able to reopen their doors under certain conditions.

National

American, United to furlough 32,000 as time runs out on aid

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
American Airlines will begin furloughing 19,000 employees on Thursday after lawmakers and the White House failed to agree on a broad pandemic-relief package that includes more federal aid for airlines.

News

Outdoor bars able to reopen starting Friday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Amber Lake
Governor Roy Cooper is easing some restrictions in our state which means businesses that have been closed for almost 7 months, like bars, are finally able to reopen their doors.

News

Craven County Schools reports additional COVID-19 cases

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Craven County School system is reporting several positive cases of COVID-19.

News

Water customers in Windsor may experience pressure issues and outages

Updated: 12 hours ago
Water customers in Windsor might experience low pressure or outages due to system repairs.

News

Sheppard Memorial Library marks Banned Book Week

Updated: 12 hours ago
A local library is celebrating the freedom to read in observance of Banned Books Week.