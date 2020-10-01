Wilson police looking for missing man, car found

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a woman who reported her husband missing says she found his car, but not him.

Wilson police are looking for 30-year-old Yoni Gamas. Officers say his wife, 28-year-old Anita Arreloa says Gamas has been missing since Saturday. She told officers he left the house after an argument.

Two days later, she says she found the car he was last seen in US 301 N Highway, but he was not inside. Police say Gamas could be in danger because of previous medical conditions.

He was last seen in a brown t-shirt, jeans and black work boots. If you see him or have any information, call Wilson police.

