Veterans in East can get free drive-thru flu shots through end of November

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Local veterans can receive a free flu shot from the convenience of their vehicles this fall. The V.A. clinics in Greenville and Morehead City offer registered veterans drive-through flu shots through the end of November.

No appointments are needed, and health workers are administering the flu shots every weekday. All veterans registered through the Durham V.A. healthcare system are eligible to receive the shots.

Dr. Amba Jonnalagadda, with the V.A. Administration, said they want to provide veterans with easy access to flu protection during the pandemic.

“We know for a fact that it prevents people with chronic illnesses from getting sicker. It actually sustains life span a lot longer because you prevented yourself from having a very debilitating infection.”

Staff members say now is the best time to get your flu shot as we approach peak season. You only need to get it once to be protected for a year.

