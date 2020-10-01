Advertisement

Veterans in East can get free drive-thru flu shots through end of November

Drive-Thru Flu Shots for veterans
Drive-Thru Flu Shots for veterans
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Local veterans can receive a free flu shot from the convenience of their vehicles this fall. The V.A. clinics in Greenville and Morehead City offer registered veterans drive-through flu shots through the end of November.

No appointments are needed, and health workers are administering the flu shots every weekday. All veterans registered through the Durham V.A. healthcare system are eligible to receive the shots.

Dr. Amba Jonnalagadda, with the V.A. Administration, said they want to provide veterans with easy access to flu protection during the pandemic.

“We know for a fact that it prevents people with chronic illnesses from getting sicker. It actually sustains life span a lot longer because you prevented yourself from having a very debilitating infection.”

Staff members say now is the best time to get your flu shot as we approach peak season. You only need to get it once to be protected for a year.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Carolina NAACP leaders demand charges in Onslow County swastika case

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says they do have a person of interest in the case, but has not been able to make contact with that individual.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 3 hours ago

Economy

Amazon to hire 1,100 for sort center in Charlotte

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The e-commerce giant opened its new 600,000-square-foot sort center on Sept. 20. The company said it will bring in 1,100 full and part-time workers to the facility.

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 3 hours ago

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Pitt County surpasses 5,000 positive cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
DHHS says as of Thursday afternoon Pitt County had 5,019 confirmed cases,

Politics

Joe Biden’s wife coming to Greenville

Updated: 5 hours ago
Details are still being worked out, but we do know that Dr. Jill Biden will make a campaign stop in Greenville on Tuesday.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: October brings dry weather

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Bright blue skies this afternoon. Some clouds pass through Friday.

Local

UPDATE: Missing Wilson man found safely

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Wilson police are looking for 30-year-old Yoni Gamas.