State Troopers ask for help in deadly Martin County hit-and-run crash in August
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol asks for help solving a deadly hit and run about a month ago.
The hit-and-run happened on August 30 on Bear Grass Road in Martin County about a half-mile from Bear Grass.
The Highway Patrol says Brandon Hines was hit by a car while walking along the road.
Troopers are asking anyone with information about the crash to call them or a local CrimeStoppers.
