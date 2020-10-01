State Troopers ask for help in deadly Martin County hit-and-run crash in August

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol asks for help solving a deadly hit and run about a month ago.

The hit-and-run happened on August 30 on Bear Grass Road in Martin County about a half-mile from Bear Grass.

The Highway Patrol says Brandon Hines was hit by a car while walking along the road.

Troopers are asking anyone with information about the crash to call them or a local CrimeStoppers.

