Sheppard Memorial Library marks Banned Book Week

By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local library is celebrating the freedom to read in observance of Banned Books Week.

The American Library Association recognizes the last week of September every year as an opportunity to showcase books that society at some point tried to censor or remove from libraries and schools.

At the Sheppard Memorial Library in Greenville, a collection is on display, including modern novels and some of the classics like “The Catcher in the Rye,” and George Orwell’s “1984.”

Library staff says thousands of books have been challenged over time, and there are hundreds of titles to explore at all of their library locations.

Kerrine Melton with Sheppard Memorial Library says, " We just hope that people celebrate to read and I guess just have that freedom to read whatever they want."

Sheppard Memorial is open for in-person visits and patrons are welcome to stop by and explore all of the options available.

