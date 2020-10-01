Police: 4 NC A&T State University students shot off-campus

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Police say four North Carolina A&T State University students were wounded during a shooting off-campus.

Greensboro Police Spokesperson Ron Glenn said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday at an off-campus apartment complex. The school sent out an alert around 5:30 p.m.

Two victims were in critical condition, but school officials say all four victims are expected to survive.

Two suspects were taken into custody but it’s unclear whether they will face charges. Information on the victims wasn’t immediately release.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

