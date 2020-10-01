Phillip’s Forecast: October brings dry weather

Thursday & Friday

The sunshine will stick with us on Thursday before a reinforcing cold front brings a few clouds to our skies Friday. High temperatures will come in around average for this time of year in the upper 70s with a soft wind out of the southwest. Lows tonight will be in the 50s as clear skies become partly cloudy toward sunrise. Friday will have highs in the upper 60s as the northwest breezes pick up. We’ll see a few more clouds Friday, but no rain is expected.

Saturday & Sunday

Clear blue skies will be back with us for Saturday. It will be a classic autumn weather pattern here in Eastern N.C. with highs in the upper 60s with overnight lows dropping to the upper 40s well inland. A light breeze out of the west will help to knock some of the leaves off the trees. Sunday will have some clouds as a coastal system will be close enough to affect our skies, but rain is unlikely for most areas except a 20% chance along the beaches. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 60s.

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Thursday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Ocracoke: MODERATE

Ocracoke to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: LOW