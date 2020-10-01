PCC offering scholarships for select continuing education training

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College recently received $279,300 through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund as part of an effort to help North Carolina recover from the economic turmoil from COVID-19.

PCC Financial Aid Director Lee Bray says the college is using its GEER allotment to provide $750.00 scholarships to North Carolina residents pursuing high-demand workforce training through continuing education.

The awards are available to students enrolled in approved Workforce Continuing Education pathways that include at least 96 hours of training and lead to state or industry-recognized credentials.

The scholarships could be used to pay for tuition, fees, books, supplies, credentialing tests, transportation, childcare and other components associated with the total cost of attendance.

