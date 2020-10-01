Advertisement

PCC offering scholarships for select continuing education training

By Dave Jordan
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College recently received $279,300 through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund as part of an effort to help North Carolina recover from the economic turmoil from COVID-19.

PCC Financial Aid Director Lee Bray says the college is using its GEER allotment to provide $750.00 scholarships to North Carolina residents pursuing high-demand workforce training through continuing education.

The awards are available to students enrolled in approved Workforce Continuing Education pathways that include at least 96 hours of training and lead to state or industry-recognized credentials.

The scholarships could be used to pay for tuition, fees, books, supplies, credentialing tests, transportation, childcare and other components associated with the total cost of attendance.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Greenville Convention Center excited about Phase 3 reopening

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dave Jordan
NC state is preparing for Phase 3 of Governor Cooper’s COVID-19 reopening plan and the Greenville Convention Center is ready.

News

ECVC trainees work as essential employees during pandemic

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
ECVC trainees essential during pandemic

News

North Carolina program to help small businesses disproportionately impacted by COVID-19

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
North Carolina minority and women-owned businesses hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic will have access to guidance and $12 million in grants to help them weather the crisis, through a new program.

News

State Troopers ask for help in deadly Martin County hit-and-run crash in August

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
State Troopers ask for help in deadly Martin County hit-and-run crash in August

Latest News

News

300,000 ballots by mail approved for November election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
With 33 days until the November 3 election, county elections boards have reported 300,000 approved voter absentee ballots to the State Board.

News

COVID-19 cluster at Wallace-Rose Hill High School

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Duplin County School System says it was notified Thursday of the first cluster of COVID-19 cases in the district.

News

North Carolina NAACP leaders demand charges in Onslow County swastika case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says they do have a person of interest in the case, but has not been able to make contact with that individual.

News

Veterans in East can get free drive-thru flu shots through end of November

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Veterans in East can get free drive-thru flu shots through end of November

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 4 hours ago