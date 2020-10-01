Outdoor bars able to reopen starting Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Roy Cooper is easing some restrictions in our state which means businesses that have been closed for almost 7 months, like bars, are finally able to reopen their doors under certain conditions.

Bars are able to reopen due to the new executive order signed by the Governor, but under some stipulations.

Bar stools and seating inside bars will have to remain empty because the order states that only outdoor areas are allowed to open, and at 30% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less.

But can they survive on a limited capacity?

“Probably not. But I mean after 7 months of being closed, in my opinion for really no reason, anything helps. If we can make enough money to just pay the bills, we are better off than we were in the past 7 months. I don’t see the difference between sitting outside and sitting inside.”

“30% is a very difficult number to judge by. When you can only be outside, and I don’t know that it will support paying staff to be here.”

Kimberly Gurganus is the owner of J J’s Country Store in Stokes.

She has been selling Boiled Peanuts outside the bar on Wednesday’s and Saturday’s to help pay some of the bills that continue to roll in.

It’s no secret that bars have struggled those 7 months, some of which, like Club 519 and the Brown Pelican, even starting fundraisers in order to keep their lights on and pay employees.

The executive order also extends the alcohol curfew which means when bars do open, they have to stop serving at 11 every night.

The executive order says that when people drink alcoholic beverages, it makes them more likely to "engage in behaviors that increase the risk of spread of COVID-19.″

It also stated that outbreaks have been linked to places like bars, but bar owners said that the people coming in for a drink are adults and it won’t be difficult to follow guidelines presented.

It also states that for spaces without outdoor occupancy, no more than seven guests are allowed for every one thousand square feet of the outdoor area’s square footage.

