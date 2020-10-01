North Carolina program to help small businesses disproportionately impacted by COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina minority and women-owned businesses hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic will have access to guidance and $12 million in grants to help them weather the crisis, through a new program.

The North Carolina Department of Administration has launched a new grant program, RETOOLNC, to help North Carolina Historically Underutilized Businesses and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise firms impacted by COVID-19.

RETOOLNC was created under Governor Cooper’s Executive Order No. 143 to address disparities in communities of color exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about the RETOOLNC initiative, you can visit the NC HUB Office website for details. HUB firms interested in receiving state certification can email hub.retoolnc@doa.nc.gov or call 984-236-0148 for assistance.

