North Carolina NAACP leaders demand charges in Onslow County swastika case

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina NAACP and religious leaders are demanding action in the case of a swastika mowed into the front lawn of an Onslow County home last month.

“This community demands that a thorough investigation is launched to find the person responsible for this act, and the suspect is charged,” said State N.A.A.C.P. President T. Anthony Spearman, who drove from Greensboro for an event to show support for the family.

On September 16, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a swastika mowed into the front lawn of a black family’s home outside of Richlands. It’s currently being investigated as a hate crime.

“Not only is it not acceptable on Gum Branch Road, but it’s not acceptable in Onslow County,” said Triad Pastors Network Reverend Lamonte Williams. “And I will go further and say it’s not acceptable in North Carolina.”

Evidence has been hard to come by in this case, according to the sheriff’s office, which says they have a person of interest in the case, but has not been able to make contact with the individual.

“You ride by on the highway and you see somebody mowing the grass, it’s somebody mowing the grass,” said Colonel Chris Thomas of the sheriff’s office. “You don’t really pay them that much attention.”

But Spearman made his demands clear Thursday, he won’t be letting up until the person responsible is charged with the crime.

“You cannot convince me that this would be an unsolvable crime,” said Spearman. “The domestic terrorism that takes place in our nation still and yet is appalling. We have to come together and not stand for it. I would drive six hours if I had to be somewhere where hatred shows up. Wherever injustice is, I want to be to offset the injustice that’s being levied.”

Hate crimes have increased by over 14% since 2011, according to the FBI. Crimes that are nothing new, emphasized by Spearman Thursday, but have been growing louder.

“Things are happening to us and it’s hitting us hard,” said Tapresha Cummings, one of the family members of the victims.

Sheriff Hans Miller is encouraging anyone with information to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

