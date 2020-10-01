Advertisement

North Carolina NAACP leaders demand charges in Onslow County swastika case

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says they do have a person of interest, but has not been able to make contact with the person
A swastika was mowed into the front lawn owned by a black family on Gum Branch Road outside of Richlands.
A swastika was mowed into the front lawn owned by a black family on Gum Branch Road outside of Richlands.(Brandon Hardison)
By Liam Collins
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina NAACP and religious leaders are demanding action in the case of a swastika mowed into the front lawn of an Onslow County home last month.

“This community demands that a thorough investigation is launched to find the person responsible for this act, and the suspect is charged,” said State N.A.A.C.P. President T. Anthony Spearman, who drove from Greensboro for an event to show support for the family.

On September 16, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a swastika mowed into the front lawn of a black family’s home outside of Richlands. It’s currently being investigated as a hate crime.

“Not only is it not acceptable on Gum Branch Road, but it’s not acceptable in Onslow County,” said Triad Pastors Network Reverend Lamonte Williams. “And I will go further and say it’s not acceptable in North Carolina.”

Evidence has been hard to come by in this case, according to the sheriff’s office, which says they have a person of interest in the case, but has not been able to make contact with the individual.

“You ride by on the highway and you see somebody mowing the grass, it’s somebody mowing the grass,” said Colonel Chris Thomas of the sheriff’s office. “You don’t really pay them that much attention.”

But Spearman made his demands clear Thursday, he won’t be letting up until the person responsible is charged with the crime.

“You cannot convince me that this would be an unsolvable crime,” said Spearman. “The domestic terrorism that takes place in our nation still and yet is appalling. We have to come together and not stand for it. I would drive six hours if I had to be somewhere where hatred shows up. Wherever injustice is, I want to be to offset the injustice that’s being levied.”

Hate crimes have increased by over 14% since 2011, according to the FBI. Crimes that are nothing new, emphasized by Spearman Thursday, but have been growing louder.

“Things are happening to us and it’s hitting us hard,” said Tapresha Cummings, one of the family members of the victims.

Sheriff Hans Miller is encouraging anyone with information to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Veterans in East can get free drive-thru flu shots through end of November

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Veterans in East can get free drive-thru flu shots through end of November

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 3 hours ago

Economy

Amazon to hire 1,100 for sort center in Charlotte

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The e-commerce giant opened its new 600,000-square-foot sort center on Sept. 20. The company said it will bring in 1,100 full and part-time workers to the facility.

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 3 hours ago

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Pitt County surpasses 5,000 positive cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
DHHS says as of Thursday afternoon Pitt County had 5,019 confirmed cases,

Politics

Joe Biden’s wife coming to Greenville

Updated: 5 hours ago
Details are still being worked out, but we do know that Dr. Jill Biden will make a campaign stop in Greenville on Tuesday.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: October brings dry weather

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Bright blue skies this afternoon. Some clouds pass through Friday.

Local

UPDATE: Missing Wilson man found safely

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Wilson police are looking for 30-year-old Yoni Gamas.