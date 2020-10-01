New Bern Police: Man charged after crash involving motorcycle

New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department has charged a man following a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck.

Police say Michael Miller, 54, was charged with improper equipment after an investigation found his truck did not have break lights.

Officials say Miller was driving a 2007 International truck and attempted to turn right into a parking lot on Neuse Boulevard. Robert Schutta, 62, was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson and attempted to stop, lost control and collided with the truck.

Schutta was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. There is no word on his condition.

The New Bern Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the crash call Officer J. Rowe at 252-672-4277.

