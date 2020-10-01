Advertisement

New Bern Police: Man charged after crash involving motorcycle

crash
crash(WJHG)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department has charged a man following a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck.

Police say Michael Miller, 54, was charged with improper equipment after an investigation found his truck did not have break lights.

Officials say Miller was driving a 2007 International truck and attempted to turn right into a parking lot on Neuse Boulevard. Robert Schutta, 62, was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson and attempted to stop, lost control and collided with the truck.

Schutta was taken to CarolinaEast Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. There is no word on his condition.

The New Bern Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the crash call Officer J. Rowe at 252-672-4277.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

UPDATE: Missing Wilson man found safely

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Wilson police are looking for 30-year-old Yoni Gamas.

Investigation

Authorities investigating ‘Zoom bombing’ of church

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The congregation had switched to virtual services because of the coronavirus pandemic. The so-called Zoom ``bombers'' had identified themselves as white supremacists.

Economy

Amazon to will hire 1,100 for sort center in Charlotte

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The e-commerce giant opened its new 600,000-square-foot sort center on Sept. 20. The company said it will bring in 1,100 full and part-time workers to the facility.

Crime

Police: 4 NC A&T State University students shot off-campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Greensboro Police Spokesperson Ron Glenn said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday at an off-campus apartment complex.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Martin, Pasquotank, Wilson counties report more deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Carteret County on Wednesday reported another death from COVID-19.

State

More than 700 employees expected to be furloughed at RDU Airport

Updated: 3 hours ago
American and United Airlines have said they will furlough 32,000 employees because there has not been enough federal aid for the industry from Washington.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Great weather rolls on

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Sunglasses will be needed the next few days.

News

Craven County Schools reports additional COVID-19 cases

Updated: 11 hours ago
Craven County Schools says they have been notified that they have three staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Outdoor bars able to reopen starting Friday

Updated: 11 hours ago
Governor Roy Cooper is easing some restrictions in our state which means businesses that have been closed for almost 7 months, like bars, are finally able to reopen their doors under certain conditions.

National

American, United to furlough 32,000 as time runs out on aid

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
American Airlines will begin furloughing 19,000 employees on Thursday after lawmakers and the White House failed to agree on a broad pandemic-relief package that includes more federal aid for airlines.