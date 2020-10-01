Advertisement

More than 700 employees expected to be furloughed at RDU Airport

Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - More than 700 employees are expected to be furloughed at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

According to WRAL, these employees include pilots, flight attendants, and ticketing agents. American and United Airlines have said they will furlough 32,000 employees because there has not been enough federal aid for the industry from Washington.

Airlines and labor unions have been pushing for another $25 billion to pay workers for six more months.

Flights have already been cut back at RDU and officials fear there could be more.

