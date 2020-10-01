LCC gets grant for job training

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A community college here in the east just received a grant to help put students through training for some highly skilled jobs.

Lenoir Community College received an $855,000 grant from the governor’s emergency relief fund.

That money will then be used for scholarships to give students financial relief on tuition, books and other costs.

In order to be eligible students must be residents of North Carolina and have 96 hours of workforce continuing education that’s leading towards a state or industry recognized credential.

Dr. John Black with LCC Workforce Development says, “We intentionally aligned these programs with credentials that lead to employment. So we lined them up with license agencies and with services to make sure the taxpayers dollars are really being used in a meaningful way.”

If interested you can apply for a scholarship at Lenoir Community College by calling 252-233-6835.

