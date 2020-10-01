Advertisement

Joe Biden's wife coming to Greenville

Jill Biden will visit Greenville on Tuesday.
Jill Biden will visit Greenville on Tuesday.
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Biden campaign has confirmed that Joe Biden’s wife will be in Greenville next week.

Details are still being worked out, but we do know that Dr. Jill Biden will make a campaign stop in Greenville on Tuesday.

Biden state press secretary Giovanni Rocco said this will be her first visit to the state since her husband secured the Democratic presidential nomination.

The former vice president visited Charlotte last Wednesday while running mate Sen. Kamala Harris was in Raleigh on Monday.

President Donald Trump has made several visits to the state lately, while his daughter, Lara, was in Greenville a couple of weeks ago.

