Halifax County Court canceled for the rest of the week due to COVID-19 case

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County officials say that due to a confirmed COVID19 test result, all District and Superior Courts at the Halifax County Courthouse are canceled for the remainder of this week.

That includes Superior Criminal, District Criminal, Juvenile Delinquency (Criminal), DWI (Criminal), Small Claims/Magistrate (Civil) and Child Support (Civil)}.

If anyone has a scheduled court appearance for either October 1st or October 2nd, they may visit https://www.nccourts.gov/services for their updated court date.

