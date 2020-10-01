Advertisement

ECVC trainees work as essential employees during pandemic

We talked to the ECVC janitorial staff for National Disability Awareness Month
ECVC Essential Employees
ECVC Essential Employees(Nikki Hauser)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With National Disability Awareness Month kicking off Thursday and National Custodian Day Friday, we talked to essential employees who went through a 6-week apprenticeship training course at the Eastern Carolina Vocational Center.

The class focused on their abilities rather than any disabilities they may have.

“They’re being able to show...not even show the disability because of the abilities they’re putting forth to get it done,” explained the operations manager at ECVC. “That’s what makes me so proud.”

They learned soft and hard skills. Now, they know the ins and outs of sanitization and cleanliness, and they also know the art of customer service.

“You see the smiles on people,” said Keauntre Watson, the lead housekeeper for most buildings on 5th street. “People appreciate you. People speak...because they know when they see you come in the building, things are going to get done.”

“It makes me feel good to know that I’m needed,” said Glenette Ward. She’s the janitorial supervisor at the Pitt County Courthouse.

The two are essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, making their jobs even more important.

ECVC is a leader in employing people with disabilities in Pitt County.

