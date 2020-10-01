ECU students react to death of App State student from COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The University of North Carolina system announced its first student death from COVID-19.

Sophomore Chad Dorrill from Appalachian State University was only 19-years-old. He was considered a healthy student-athlete who took all online classes.

His passing is a reminder that young college students are still susceptible.

ECU has made a few changes to stop the spread this semester. For example, many classes are online only, and masks are required on campus.

Students like senior Linsie Ravel were sad to hear the news about Dorrill’s death.

Ravel said, “It’s definitely really sad. I think a lot of people don’t think about young people can get it. And they can.”

Pitt County Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail says it’s a reminder that youth are still vulnerable.

Silvernail said, “While, statistically, younger people are at low-risk from this infection, low-risk does not mean no risk.”

“Even healthy young folks, sometimes, can develop severe illness with this and, as this case points out, can even die,” Silvernail said.

And also, it’s a wake-up call for ECU students like Andrey Reyes.

Reyes said, “ECU and also the other UNC school systems have put in good systems in place. It’s just, are they being followed?”

Reyes says he and his friends do their best to follow the rules.

“When we hang out, we’re 15 or less. And then, on top of that, whenever we go out, we wear a mask. We might not like it, but we do it because there’s a greater cause here," Reyes said.

Yet, senior Jordan Wolborsky says not everyone does. She’s comfortable staying with online classes.

Wolborsky said, “It’s very eye-opening to how many people are out partying now. I think it needs to come to a stop.”

Ravel said, “I think there’s people that are out partying, not really caring about how many people are there.”

And though all three seniors say they hope they eventually move back on campus and have an in-person graduation, for now, they say it’s safer to learn from home.

Ravel said, “I would love to come back and just have a regular year, but I think just for everyone’s safety, we should stay online—just because the cases are just going to spike again, and it’s just going to be a repeat of what happened this semester."

Wolborsky said, “I would like to go back in person, but I know that, with everything going on, it’s not the smartest decision.”

Reyes said, “This is my last year. I do want a graduation. I really do, but it’s in all of our best interest. Whatever the UNC system decides is what I’ll roll with.”

Here’ is a portion of the statement from ASU:

“As we approach the halfway mark to the last day of classes for the Fall semester, we are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases in students. We have stringent cleaning and safety protocols in place on campus, and our students, faculty and staff are following the 3Ws by wearing face coverings, maintaining 6 feet of distance from one another and washing and sanitizing their hands and work stations.”

