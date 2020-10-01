COVID-19 cluster at Wallace-Rose Hill High School

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Duplin County School System says it was notified Thursday of the first cluster of COVID-19 cases in the district.

The school system says the cluster is at Wallace-Rose Hill High School.

A cluster is a minimum of five cases with symptom onset or initial positive test results within a 14-day period and a common link among them.

The district says anyone in close contact with those who tested positive have been notified by the health department of potential exposure.

No further information about the cases is being released, but the school system says thorough cleaning and disinfecting procedures have been followed.

