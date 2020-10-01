Carteret County elementary schools shift to Plan A

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - More and more school districts are re-evaluating what their plans will be for students as we approach the start of the second nine weeks of school.

For Carteret County that means taking advantage of Governor Cooper’s announcement of allowing elementary school students to go back to full-time face to face instruction.

Starting on October 19th, pre-k through 5th grade will be allowed to go to school Monday through Friday.

For school leaders, this is an opportunity to take some of the stress off both families and teachers who have been trying to navigate block scheduling and online learning.

Jody McClenny, Newport Elementary School Principal says, “Teachers were juggling this cohort A and cohort B for face to face and then a third group of kids virtually, so we are really going to work towards creating a virtual teacher for students that will be their only assignment so that we can improve our virtual instruction for students and our face to face.”

Elementary schools will continue to do wellness screenings every day, and masks will be required. School leaders say social distancing will be enforced in hallways and common areas but classrooms may not be.

Families do also have the option to stay fully remote.

