Authorities investigating ‘Zoom bombing’ of church

Pixabay / MGN
Pixabay / MGN(KALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after someone committed a so-called ``Zoom-bombing'' of a North Carolina church’s virtual worship service.

The Greensboro News & Record reported Wednesday that Minister Nicholas Glenn of the Sharpe Road Church of Christ filed a complaint with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. A sheriff’s office spokeswoman said the case has been turned over to an internet crimes detective. But it’s unclear if any charges could be filed.

The congregation had switched to virtual services because of the coronavirus pandemic. The so-called Zoom ``bombers'' had identified themselves as white supremacists.

They also typed ``black lives don’t matter'' and other disturbing language.

