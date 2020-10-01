Advertisement

300,000 ballots by mail approved for November election

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - With 33 days until the November 3 election, county elections boards have reported 300,000 approved voter absentee ballots to the State Board.

According to the state board spokesperson, this means 4% of registered voters in North Carolina have already voted in the 2020 general election. They will be counted in unofficial results reported on election night.

“These vote-by-mail numbers are far greater than we’ve ever seen in North Carolina history,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the N.C. State Board of Elections. “They show that the process is working well for the vast majority of North Carolina voters who choose to vote by mail.”

On Tuesday, September 29, bipartisan county elections boards across North Carolina started meeting to approve absentee ballots for counting on election night. They will continue to meet at least every Tuesday through Election Day to approve additional ballots.

The state board reports a small fraction of absentee voters – about 3.4% – returned their ballot with a problem or deficiency. State leaders said those issues could be corrected through a certification process or by issuing the voter a new ballot, ensuring that all eligible voters' ballots are counted.

“Many voters are casting their ballots by mail for the first time, so some mistakes are expected,” Brinson Bell said. “We strongly encourage voters to carefully read the instructions and be sure to complete all required fields on the envelope. But if they make a mistake, there is still time to fix it.”

Required fields consist of the voter’s signature and the witness’s printed name, address, and signature. If a voter receives assistance marking or mailing the ballot, the assistant’s contact information is needed.

Courts are still weighing how elections administrators should handle ballots that are missing a witness signature. Until then, the State Board has directed the 100 county boards of elections to securely store those ballots until further direction from the courts.

