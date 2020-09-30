Worker killed in lift collapse at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A construction worker has died after a lift carrying the laborer collapsed on a North Carolina university’s campus.

A state Labor Department spokeswoman said the lift was about 35 feet in the air when dirt on the wet ground caved in around a tire Saturday, killing Tiburcio Mendoza. The accident happened at the site of a new, 185,000-square-foot sciences building at North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

DPR Construction said Mendoza was a subcontractor with the company. A spokesman said DPR was working with investigators to determine the details surrounding the accident.

The university said campus police were called to the scene but aren’t investigating.

