Water quality swimming alert issued for sound-side site in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State recreational water quality officials say initial testing at a sound-side site in Carteret County showed levels of bacteria exceeding the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality swimming standards.

The alert is for waters at the public access at the north side mouth of Town Creek in Beaufort.

Test results of water samples collected Monday show bacteria levels exceeding the state and federal single-sample standard.

People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.

