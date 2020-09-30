Advertisement

Water customers in Windsor may experience pressure issues and outages

Customers should boil all water for consumption.
(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Water customers in Windsor might experience low pressure or outages due to system repairs.

Town officials say there might be periods of low or no pressure, which increases the potential for bacteria into the system.

They say when water service is restored, users should boil any water they are going to consume for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or prepping food. You can also use bottled water.

Officials say boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be in the water.

This advisory is in effect until further notice.

