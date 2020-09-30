Trauma help for assault victims in multiple counties in the East

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People dealing with trauma such as domestic violence, sexual assault, or PTSD have resources available in Eastern Carolina.

A Promise Place is a non-profit organization specializing in victim advocacy and therapy services for those in need. The organization also helps provide food for families in the East that are struggling, and they say they’ve seen an increase in families in need during the pandemic.

Leaders for the group say this year has highlighted struggles for many in the community, and their goal is to let people know some places can help.

A Promise Place Grant Manager Joshua Chitalo said, “Just being able to see to the clients and have someone they can talk to, to know what they’ve gone through, to see what kind of coping strategies or mechanisms and help them understand how trauma impairs their thinking.”

A Promise Place offers free services for men, women, children, and families in Craven, Jones, and Pamlico Counties. They offer a 24/7 crisis helpline.

