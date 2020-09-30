Nobody hurt after train hits car on railroad track

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Nobody was hurt after a train hit a mini-van on railroad tracks near Goldsboro.

Officials say it happened on Spence Avenue on Tuesday at around 4:40 p.m.

A westbound Norfolk-Southern Railroad train hit a northbound mini-van that was stopped on the railroad tracks.

According to the Goldsboro Fire Department, the driver Marie Stokes' mini-van broke down and she was unable to move it off the tracks.

She saw the train approaching and abandoned her vehicle before it was hit by the train.

The conductor of the train, Brandon Banks, told authorities he saw the vehicle on the tracks and began braking the train to stop; however, the train struck the passenger side of the mini-van spinning it around in the roadway and off the tracks. The train stopped approximately 350 yards west of the railroad crossing.

The mini-van driver was the only person in the vehicle and was not injured.

No injuries aboard the train have been reported.

The damage to the mini-van was estimated at approximately $5,000 and there was minimal damage to the train engine.

Stokes has been charged with disregarding a railroad crossing. Stokes' vehicle was towed from the scene. The train continued on its scheduled route.

