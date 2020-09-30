Advertisement

Nobody hurt after train hits car on railroad track

(KVLY)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Nobody was hurt after a train hit a mini-van on railroad tracks near Goldsboro.

Officials say it happened on Spence Avenue on Tuesday at around 4:40 p.m.

A westbound Norfolk-Southern Railroad train hit a northbound mini-van that was stopped on the railroad tracks.

According to the Goldsboro Fire Department, the driver Marie Stokes' mini-van broke down and she was unable to move it off the tracks.

She saw the train approaching and abandoned her vehicle before it was hit by the train.

The conductor of the train, Brandon Banks, told authorities he saw the vehicle on the tracks and began braking the train to stop; however, the train struck the passenger side of the mini-van spinning it around in the roadway and off the tracks. The train stopped approximately 350 yards west of the railroad crossing.

The mini-van driver was the only person in the vehicle and was not injured.

No injuries aboard the train have been reported.

The damage to the mini-van was estimated at approximately $5,000 and there was minimal damage to the train engine.

Stokes has been charged with disregarding a railroad crossing. Stokes' vehicle was towed from the scene. The train continued on its scheduled route.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Rain departing; Nice days ahead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Rain will clear the coast by sunrise on Wednesday.

News

16,000 friends join “I Support Parkers Barbeque” Facebook group after complaint

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
16,000 friends join “I Support Parkers Barbeque” Facebook group after complaint

News

Wallace police training to bridge gap between officers and community

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Wallace police training bridges gap between officers and community

News

NCEL 09-29-20

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

Latest News

News

Megamillions 09-29-20

Updated: 7 hours ago
MegaMillions 07-07-20

News

Senator Tillis campaigns in Greenville

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis paid a visit Tuesday to the east to meet with local law enforcement leaders.

News

Breaking the silence on domestic violence in the East

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Breaking the silence on domestic violence in the East

News

Community Classroom 9/29/2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Community Classroom 9/29/2020

News

Bestselling Author Nicholas Sparks begins book tour promoting “The Return” in New Bern

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
New York Times bestselling Author Nicholas Sparks begins his new book tour in New Bern Tuesday, promoting the book called The Return, in a city he says was the inspiration for his latest novel.

News

State health leaders recommend canceling traditional Halloween

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
State health leaders recommend canceling traditional Halloween