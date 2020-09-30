Teacher of the Week: Amy Bowman from W.J. Gurganus Elementary School

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 30 is Amy Bowman, a fifth grade teacher at W.J. Gurganus Elementary School.

Bowman graduated from ECU where she earned her degree in Elementary Education. She has been a teacher for 12 years, but with the Craven County school system for the last 16.

Bowman says when it came to being a teacher, the “profession found me.” She was a preschool teacher and volunteered at her children’s school. That eventually led to her being a substitute teacher, then a teacher assistant and now, a full-time teacher.

She says teaching is fulfilling to her and she wouldn’t want to do anything else. She says she strives to challenge her students to be their best, but they also challenge her to think outside the box and come up with engaging lesson plans.

Bowman says, “Nothing can beat the feeling you get when you see a lightbulb moment occur in the classroom/virtual classroom and watch as you see your students enthusiasm and curiosity in learning grow!”

The person who nominated Mrs. Bowman wrote, "I nominate Amy Bowman as Teacher of the Week because she is an amazing teacher at W.J. Gurganus Elementary School in Havelock.

She was my teacher and she was the best when we did virtual learning. She gave us clear instructions on what to do and was always willing to help the best she could. She helped us in the hard times and always kept a smile on her face.

She helps students when they struggle. She will sit down and actually take the time to explain lessons. She is very patient, especially when someone doesn’t understand something.

She is a one of a kind teacher."

Congratulations, Mrs. Bowman!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

