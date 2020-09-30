Advertisement

Teacher of the Week: Amy Bowman from W.J. Gurganus Elementary School

WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 30 is Amy Bowman, a fifth grade teacher at W.J. Gurganus Elementary School.
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 30 is Amy Bowman, a fifth grade teacher at W.J. Gurganus Elementary School.(W.J. Gurganus Elementary School)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 30 is Amy Bowman, a fifth grade teacher at W.J. Gurganus Elementary School.

Bowman graduated from ECU where she earned her degree in Elementary Education. She has been a teacher for 12 years, but with the Craven County school system for the last 16.

Bowman says when it came to being a teacher, the “profession found me.” She was a preschool teacher and volunteered at her children’s school. That eventually led to her being a substitute teacher, then a teacher assistant and now, a full-time teacher.

She says teaching is fulfilling to her and she wouldn’t want to do anything else. She says she strives to challenge her students to be their best, but they also challenge her to think outside the box and come up with engaging lesson plans.

Bowman says, “Nothing can beat the feeling you get when you see a lightbulb moment occur in the classroom/virtual classroom and watch as you see your students enthusiasm and curiosity in learning grow!”

The person who nominated Mrs. Bowman wrote, "I nominate Amy Bowman as Teacher of the Week because she is an amazing teacher at W.J. Gurganus Elementary School in Havelock.

She was my teacher and she was the best when we did virtual learning. She gave us clear instructions on what to do and was always willing to help the best she could. She helped us  in the hard times and always kept a smile on her face.

She helps students when they struggle. She will sit down and actually take the time to explain lessons. She is very patient, especially when someone doesn’t understand something.

She is a one of a kind teacher."

Congratulations, Mrs. Bowman!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

North Carolina school board censures member for slur

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Laura Blackwell was heard while off camera agreeing with an unidentified person on the call who said young children should not be kept in front of a computer.

Education

Pitt County School Board votes to combine in-person K-5 students

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Clayton Bauman
The Pitt County School Board has voted 8 to 1 to take K-5 students off of block in-school learning and combine those students to full time face-to-face instruction.

Coronavirus

Virus pandemic continues to hammer universities’ finances

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
N.C. State has announced new employee furloughs and salary cuts. And administrators at the University of North Carolina warned of similar actions as revenues drop.

Education

Wayne County School leaders vote to delay elementary in-person learning until at least end of first grading period

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Johnson
Wayne County School leaders vote to delay elementary in-person learning until at least end of first grading period

Latest News

Teacher Of The Week

WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Amelia Gouillon from Pocosin Innovative Charter School

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By Liz Bateson
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 23 is Amelia Gouillon, a fifth grade teacher at Pocosin Innovative Charter School.

Coronavirus

Governor says elementary schools can go to in-person classes full time

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT
Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement at a 3:00 p.m. news conference in Raleigh.

ECU

ECU announces the 2020 fall commencement ceremony will be virtual

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:43 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
East Carolina University has announced the fall commencement ceremony scheduled for Dec. 4 will be a virtual event.

Education

Dan Forest pushes for schools to reopen without mask mandate

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
At a Wednesday morning news conference, Dan Forest said he would not mandate masks if he were governor and wants the state to move quickly to Plan A so everyone can have 100% in-person learning.

Education

WITN’s Teacher of the Week: Nicole Scuron from A.G. Cox Middle School

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT
|
By Liz Bateson
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 16 is Nicole Scuron, an eighth grade history and science teacher at A.G. Cox Middle School.

ECU

New Report: ECU ranked top performer in social mobility

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
ECU ranked 33rd out of 202 universities, placing it in the top 16% of schools. Last year, ECU was ranked 39th.