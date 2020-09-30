Advertisement

Study: Neanderthal genes are a liability for COVID patients

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — Scientists say genes that some people have inherited from their Neanderthal ancestors may increase the likelihood of suffering severe forms of COVID-19.

A study by European scientists published Wednesday by the journal Nature identifies a cluster of genes that are linked to a higher risk of hospitalization and respiratory failure in patients who are infected with the new coronavirus.

Researchers Hugo Zeberg and Svante Paabo determined that the genes belong to a group, or haplotype, which likely came from Neanderthals. The haplotype is found in about 16% of the population in Europe and half the population in South Asia, while in Africa and East Asia it is non-existent.

Modern humans and Neanderthals are known to have interbred at various points in history, resulting in an exchange of genes than can still be found today.

The genes are one of several risk factors for COVID-19, including age, sex and pre-existing conditions like obesity, diabetes and heart problems.

The researchers, who work at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany, say the prevalence of the particular Neanderthal gene group is highest in people from Bangladesh, where 63% are estimated to carry a copy of the haplotype.

They cite studies from the U.K. showing that people of Bangladeshi descent have about two times higher risk of dying from COVID-19 than the general population.

“It is striking that the genetic heritage from the Neandertals has such tragic consequences during the current pandemic,” Paabo said in a statement. “Why this is must now be investigated as quickly as possible.”

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Timothy Ray Brown, 1st person cured of HIV, dies of cancer

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Brown died Tuesday at his home in Palm Springs, California, according to a social media post by his partner, Tim Hoeffgen.

National

Ford recalls over 700K vehicles; backup cameras can go dark

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark.

National

Economy plunges 31.4% in spring but big rebound expected

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The new report, the government’s last look at the second quarter, showed a decline that was almost four times larger than the previous record-holder, a fall of 10% in the first quarter of 1958 when Dwight Eisenhower was president.

Local

Water customers in Windsor may experience pressure issues and outages

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
They say when water service is restored, users should boil any water they are going to consume for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or prepping food. You can also use bottled water.

Latest News

Pets

Pet of the Week: Mozart

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Mozart.

National

Seagram’s heir faces sentencing in branded sex slave case

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A wealthy benefactor of Keith Raniere, the disgraced leader of a self-improvement group in upstate New York convicted of turning women into sex slaves who were branded with his initials, faces sentencing Wednesday in the federal conspiracy case.

State

Worker killed in lift collapse at NC State

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A state Labor Department spokeswoman said the lift was about 35 feet in the air when dirt on the wet ground caved in around a tire Saturday, killing Tiburcio Mendoza.

Teacher Of The Week

Teacher of the Week: Amy Bowman from W.J. Gurganus Elementary School

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Liz Bateson
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 30 is Amy Bowman, a fifth grade teacher at W.J. Gurganus Elementary School.

State

North Carolina man charged with fraud in virus aid scheme

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
38-year-old Tristan Bishop Pan submitted 14 Paycheck Protection Program loan applications and received more than $1.7 million for fake businesses.

Education

North Carolina school board censures member for slur

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Laura Blackwell was heard while off camera agreeing with an unidentified person on the call who said young children should not be kept in front of a computer.