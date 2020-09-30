State health leaders recommend canceling traditional Halloween

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State health leaders recommend canceling the traditional trick-or-treating. The trunk-or-treating events that have low to no touching are cleared and considered a low risk activity.

NC Health and Human Services leaders say any scenario in which many people gather together poses a risk for COVID-19 transmission. They say, local officials and Halloween activity organizers should create and implement a plan to minimize the opportunity for COVID-19 transmission. DHHS strongly recommends alternative Halloween activities, instead of the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, be increased as much as possible.

The guidance, adapted from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Halloween Guidance, outlines lower and moderate risk activities, as well as the higher risk activities that should be avoided to help keep our communities safe.

NC DHHS Fall- Related Events Guidance also suggests protocol for outdoor activities at farms, pumpkin patches, haunted houses/trails, and agritourism events. The NC Health and Human Services outlines activities as Lower risk, Moderate Risk, and High Risk. Leaders say avoid the high risk activities altogether to prevent the spread of the corononavirus. The high risk activities include trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating, and large crowded indoor parties.

Lower Risk Activities are small gathering with family or friends, but still using social distancing or a virtual Halloween contest. Moderate risk activities are defined as low to no touch trick or treating where families can grab and go without close interaction.

