Short-term workforce training at BCCC is now free(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Due to a combination of existing scholarships and new economic relief funding, all workforce training classes through the Division of Continuing Education at Beaufort County Community College that are 96+ hours and lead to an industry-recognized credential are now free.

These newly free classes are in addition to the already free small business counseling and seminars, as well as the free high school equivalency/GED classes.

Two upcoming classes, the Advanced Manufacturing Institute starting on October 26 and Truck Driving starting on October 11, are free to qualifying students, with the next round of classes starting in January 2021.

The new funding comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. These funds are only available until September 30, 2022. Students who have been impacted by COVID-19 qualify for the scholarships, up to a maximum of either $750 per course or the cost of course fees if it exceeds $750. Scholarships help cover the cost of tuition, fees, books, supplies, credentialing tests, transportation, childcare and other components as deemed necessary.

For more information or to get assistance with questions about our scholarship opportunities, you can visit their website at www.beaufortccc.edu/continuing-education or call the Division of Continuing Education office at 252-940-6325.

