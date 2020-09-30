Advertisement

Senator Tillis campaigns in Greenville

Senator Thom Tillis visits Greenville
Senator Thom Tillis visits Greenville(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis paid a visit Tuesday to the east to meet with local law enforcement leaders.

Tillis hosted a roundtable event to hear feedback and concerns from law enforcement officials, including the sheriffs of Carteret and Craven County’s, as well as representatives of several statewide law enforcement organizations.

Police protests and defunding efforts we’re common concerns and Tillis expressed his support for law-enforcement and opposition to any defunding efforts.

With election day just over a month away Tillis says he wants officers and deputies to know he stands behind them. “I want to let them know I have their back. And quite honestly across the state we’re seeing defunding marches, we’re seeing abolish the police chants.”

Tillis faces Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham in next month’s election.

