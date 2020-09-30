President Trump asked to clarify debate comments on white supremacy, Proud Boys

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - At Tuesday’s presidential debate, moderator Chris Wallace asked President Trump if he was willing to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and tell those groups to stand down.

The President said he was willing to but did not outright denounce white supremacist groups. Rather, he told an extremist group, the Proud Boys, to, “stand back and stand by.”

On Wednesday, as Trump prepared to board a helicopter to a Minneapolis campaign event, reporters asked him to clarify his comments.

“I don’t know who the Proud Boys are,” said the President. “You’ll have to give me a definition because I really don’t know who they are. I can only say they have to stand down and let law enforcement do their work.”

President Trump went on to say Joe Biden needs to denounce Antifa, a far-left extremist group.

During the debate, Joe Biden did not denounce Antifa.

“Antifa’s an idea, not an organization,” said Biden on Tuesday.

ECU Political science professor Peter Francia said the whole debate was not a normal one. “I would say that it’s a debate moment that will be remembered, but not in a good way,” said Francia about Trump’s comments on white supremacy.

Calvin Henderson, the president of the NAACP Pitt County chapter, said he had to turn the TV off during the debate.

“He advocates for violence,” Henderson said of the President. “He does not stand up and support unity.”

When asked about white supremacy again Wednesday, President Trump said that he has, “Always denounced any form of any of that.”

