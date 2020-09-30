Advertisement

President Trump asked to clarify debate comments on white supremacy, Proud Boys

By Nikki Hauser
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - At Tuesday’s presidential debate, moderator Chris Wallace asked President Trump if he was willing to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and tell those groups to stand down.

The President said he was willing to but did not outright denounce white supremacist groups. Rather, he told an extremist group, the Proud Boys, to, “stand back and stand by.”

On Wednesday, as Trump prepared to board a helicopter to a Minneapolis campaign event, reporters asked him to clarify his comments.

“I don’t know who the Proud Boys are,” said the President. “You’ll have to give me a definition because I really don’t know who they are. I can only say they have to stand down and let law enforcement do their work.”

President Trump went on to say Joe Biden needs to denounce Antifa, a far-left extremist group.

During the debate, Joe Biden did not denounce Antifa.

“Antifa’s an idea, not an organization,” said Biden on Tuesday.

ECU Political science professor Peter Francia said the whole debate was not a normal one. “I would say that it’s a debate moment that will be remembered, but not in a good way,” said Francia about Trump’s comments on white supremacy.

Calvin Henderson, the president of the NAACP Pitt County chapter, said he had to turn the TV off during the debate.

“He advocates for violence,” Henderson said of the President. “He does not stand up and support unity.”

When asked about white supremacy again Wednesday, President Trump said that he has, “Always denounced any form of any of that.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Water customers in Windsor may experience pressure issues and outages

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Water customers in Windsor might experience low pressure or outages due to system repairs.

News

Sheppard Memorial Library marks Banned Book Week

Updated: 19 minutes ago
A local library is celebrating the freedom to read in observance of Banned Books Week.

News

Halifax County Court canceled for the rest of the week due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Halifax County officials say that due to a confirmed COVID19 test result, all District and Superior Courts at the Halifax County Courthouse are canceled for the remainder of this week.

News

Carteret County elementary schools shift to Plan A

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
More and more school districts are re-evaluating what their plans will be for students as we approach the start of the second nine weeks of school.

News

Organizers adjust Halloween activities as CDC releases new safety guidelines

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Halloween celebrations will look different for many families this year because of COVID-19, and kids may find it a bit trickier getting their hands on Halloween treats due to safety restrictions.

Latest News

News

LCC gets grant for job training

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A community college here in the east just received a grant to help put students through training for some highly skilled jobs.

News

LCC gets grant for job training

Updated: 55 minutes ago
A community college here in the east just received a grant to help put students through training for some highly skilled jobs.

News

Carteret County elementary schools shift to Plan A

Updated: 58 minutes ago
More and more school districts are re-evaluating what their plans will be for students as we approach the start of the second nine weeks of school.

News

Sheppard Memorial Library marks Banned Book Week

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A local library is celebrating the freedom to read in observance of Banned Books Week.

News

Is it COVID, flu or just bad allergies? Health experts say there are ways to know for sure

Updated: 1 hour ago
Flu and allergy season are already throwing a wrench into the fight against COVID-19.

News

ECU students react to death of App State student from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
His passing is a reminder that young college students are still susceptible.