Phillip’s Forecast: Sunny skies and cooler breezes

Wednesday

The cold front is well off the coast and sunny skies have taken over. Today’s highs will only reaching the lower 70s. Winds will blow from the west and northwest at 10 to 15 mph for the afternoon before weakening after sunset. With dry air continuing to fill into the area, overnight lows will be cooling to 50s.

Thursday & Friday

The sunshine will stick with us on Thursday before a reinforcing cold front brings a few clouds to our skies Friday. Ahead of the front, temperatures will perk up some Thursday with upper 70s for highs. Friday will have highs in the upper 60s as the northwest breezes pick up.

Saturday & Sunday

Clear blue skies will be back with us for Saturday. It will be a classic autumn weather pattern here in Eastern N.C. with highs in the upper 60s with overnight lows dropping to the upper 40s well inland. A light breeze out of the west will help to knock some of the leaves off the trees. Sunday will have some clouds as coastal system will be close enough to affect our skies, but rain is not expected. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 60s.

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Ocracoke: MODERATE

Ocracoke to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE