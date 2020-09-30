Pet of the Week: Mozart

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Mozart.

Mozart is a pit bull mix who is about a year old. Volunteers say he hasn’t been with them long, so they’re still learning his personality.

He recently went into a foster home and volunteers say he is doing well. He does still have some puppy tendencies, but he is quickly learning commands.

The humane society suggests a meet and greet if a potential adopter currently has another dog in their home.

You can apply for Mozart or any of the pets at the humane society online before setting up an appointment to stop by the facility.

