North Carolina school board censures member for slur

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - A school board in Cabarrus County has censured one of its members for using a derogatory slur in describing a remote learning plan and not realizing her microphone was open.

News outlets report that during the Sept. 21 meeting of the Cabarrus County school board, Laura Blackwell was heard while off camera agreeing with an unidentified person on the call who said young children should not be kept in front of a computer.

Blackwell used a word that has been used to demean people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

She apologized, but a petition is circulating that calls for her resignation.

