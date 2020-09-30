Advertisement

North Carolina has distributed over $2.6 billion in coronavirus relief funds

Coronavirus relief funding
Coronavirus relief funding(MGN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina has distributed over $2.6 billion in coronavirus relief funds with more to go.

The NC Pandemic Recovery Office is responsible for overseeing and coordinating the distribution of the $3.5 billion from the U.S. Treasury to provide support to state agencies, local governments, nonprofits, hospitals, educational institutions, and research organizations.

Distribution of these funds included:

$562,008,548 to the Department of Health and Human Services to support local health departments, increase testing and tracing, aid rural and underserved communities, support food assistance programs, and increase social services.

$535,727,849 to support public and private education entities to enhance and support online learning, provide additional support to students, and cover the additional costs of the pandemic including: $312,903,999 to the Department of Public Instruction.

$80,813,032 to the NC Community College System; $105,260,818 to the UNC System; $36,750,000 to NC Private Colleges and Universities.

$467,106,136 to state agencies including the Departments of Administration, Agriculture, Commerce, Information Technology, Health and Human Services, Natural and Cultural Resources and the Administrative Office of the Courts to improve broadband, assist businesses impacted by the pandemic, and serve NC’s communities.

$440,541,000 to the Department of Revenue to provide a one-time grant to NC’s parents to assist with the additional costs incurred for virtual schooling or childcare expenses.

$300,000,000 to county and municipal governments to cover increased costs of responding to the pandemic.

$187,378,268 to the Department of Public Safety to assist with the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) and support the State Highway Patrol and NC National Guard.

$97,513,263 to hospitals across the state to offset the expenses incurred for providing patient care, purchase PPE and necessary equipment, retrofitting separate areas to treat patients, and expanding telehealth capabilities.

$92,889,539 to nonprofit organizations including Golden LEAF, NC Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, NC Community Health Centers, and the NC Biotechnology Center.

All entities receiving funds must submit the required documents, then NCPRO works with the entities to disburse the funds. Each entity must submit documentation monthly which is reviewed by the NCPRO audit team, ensuring that funds are distributed in a timely manner and are spent in accordance with state and federal law.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bestselling Author Nicholas Sparks begins book tour promoting “The Return” in New Bern

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
New York Times bestselling Author Nicholas Sparks begins his new book tour in New Bern Tuesday, promoting the book called The Return, in a city he says was the inspiration for his latest novel.

News

State health leaders recommend canceling traditional Halloween

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
State health leaders recommend canceling traditional Halloween

News

Water quality swimming alert issued for sound-side site in Carteret County

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
State recreational water quality officials say initial testing at a sound-side site in Carteret County showed levels of bacteria exceeding the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality swimming standards.

News

Trauma help for assault victims in multiple counties in the East

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Trauma help for assault victims in multiple counties in the East

Latest News

News

Beaufort County air filtration manufacturer expanding creating 39 Jobs

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Pamlico Air, an air filtration manufacturing company, will expand its North Carolina operations with a new facility in Beaufort County, creating 39 jobs, while investing $1.4 million in Washington.

News

Short-term workforce training at BCCC is now free

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Due to a combination of existing scholarships and new economic relief funding, all workforce training classes through the Division of Continuing Education at Beaufort County Community College that are 96+ hours and lead to an industry-recognized credential are now free.

News

App State student diagnosed with COVID-19 has died

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Appalachian State University says a student who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.

News

SBI investigating Aurora shooting after man dies in custody of Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
SBI investigating Aurora shooting after man dies in custody of Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

News

ENC political leaders want issues, expect politics in first debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
The first debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden can be watched on WITN starting at 9 p.m.

News

Political expert says presidential debate unlikely to sway votes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
The first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden is tonight.