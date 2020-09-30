RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina has distributed over $2.6 billion in coronavirus relief funds with more to go.

The NC Pandemic Recovery Office is responsible for overseeing and coordinating the distribution of the $3.5 billion from the U.S. Treasury to provide support to state agencies, local governments, nonprofits, hospitals, educational institutions, and research organizations.

Distribution of these funds included:

$562,008,548 to the Department of Health and Human Services to support local health departments, increase testing and tracing, aid rural and underserved communities, support food assistance programs, and increase social services.

$535,727,849 to support public and private education entities to enhance and support online learning, provide additional support to students, and cover the additional costs of the pandemic including: $312,903,999 to the Department of Public Instruction.

$80,813,032 to the NC Community College System; $105,260,818 to the UNC System; $36,750,000 to NC Private Colleges and Universities.

$467,106,136 to state agencies including the Departments of Administration, Agriculture, Commerce, Information Technology, Health and Human Services, Natural and Cultural Resources and the Administrative Office of the Courts to improve broadband, assist businesses impacted by the pandemic, and serve NC’s communities.

$440,541,000 to the Department of Revenue to provide a one-time grant to NC’s parents to assist with the additional costs incurred for virtual schooling or childcare expenses.

$300,000,000 to county and municipal governments to cover increased costs of responding to the pandemic.

$187,378,268 to the Department of Public Safety to assist with the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) and support the State Highway Patrol and NC National Guard.

$97,513,263 to hospitals across the state to offset the expenses incurred for providing patient care, purchase PPE and necessary equipment, retrofitting separate areas to treat patients, and expanding telehealth capabilities.

$92,889,539 to nonprofit organizations including Golden LEAF, NC Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, NC Community Health Centers, and the NC Biotechnology Center.

All entities receiving funds must submit the required documents, then NCPRO works with the entities to disburse the funds. Each entity must submit documentation monthly which is reviewed by the NCPRO audit team, ensuring that funds are distributed in a timely manner and are spent in accordance with state and federal law.

