Advertisement

NCEL 09-29-20

NCEL 09-29-20
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

16,000 friends join “I Support Parkers Barbeque” Facebook group after complaint

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
16,000 friends join “I Support Parkers Barbeque” Facebook group after complaint

News

Wallace police training to bridge gap between officers and community

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Wallace police training bridges gap between officers and community

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Rain ending in the early morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Rain will clear the coast by sunrise on Wednesday.

News

Megamillions 09-29-20

Updated: 1 hours ago
MegaMillions 07-07-20

Latest News

News

Senator Tillis campaigns in Greenville

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis paid a visit Tuesday to the east to meet with local law enforcement leaders.

News

Breaking the silence on domestic violence in the East

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Breaking the silence on domestic violence in the East

News

Community Classroom 9/29/2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Community Classroom 9/29/2020

News

Bestselling Author Nicholas Sparks begins book tour promoting “The Return” in New Bern

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
New York Times bestselling Author Nicholas Sparks begins his new book tour in New Bern Tuesday, promoting the book called The Return, in a city he says was the inspiration for his latest novel.

News

State health leaders recommend canceling traditional Halloween

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
State health leaders recommend canceling traditional Halloween

News

North Carolina has distributed over $2.6 billion in coronavirus relief funds

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
North Carolina has distributed over $2.6 billion in coronavirus relief funds with more to go.