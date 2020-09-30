News
Weather
Sports
Cams
Livestream
Back to School
News
Back to School
Crime
Crimestoppers
Health
International
Local
ECU
Morning Show
National
Pets
Politics
Regional
State
Livestream
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Hurricane
Closings & Delays
WITN Weather App
Sports
ACC
ECU Sports
Sports Spotlight
EndZone
Scores
Cams
Marketplace
Buy Carolina First
Business Break
Eastern Carolina Open for Business
Back To School
Contests
Ticket Window
Lottery Results
Contact Us
Station Bios
Jobs
My WITN 7.2
MeTV WITN 7.3
Start TV WITN 7.4
H&I WITN 7.5
Radio Partners
Community Calendar
Recipes
Mr. Food
News Video
Teacher of the Week
MumFest
Newsletter
Live Events
Election Results
Plan Your Vote
TV Listings
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - County Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Advertisement
NCEL 09-29-20
NCEL 09-29-20
By
WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
16,000 friends join “I Support Parkers Barbeque” Facebook group after complaint
Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
16,000 friends join “I Support Parkers Barbeque” Facebook group after complaint
News
Wallace police training to bridge gap between officers and community
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
Wallace police training bridges gap between officers and community
Weather
Matt’s Forecast: Rain ending in the early morning
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Matt Engelbrecht
Rain will clear the coast by sunrise on Wednesday.
News
Megamillions 09-29-20
Updated: 1 hours ago
MegaMillions 07-07-20
Latest News
News
Senator Tillis campaigns in Greenville
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis paid a visit Tuesday to the east to meet with local law enforcement leaders.
News
Breaking the silence on domestic violence in the East
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Tresia Bowles
Breaking the silence on domestic violence in the East
News
Community Classroom 9/29/2020
Updated: 4 hours ago
Community Classroom 9/29/2020
News
Bestselling Author Nicholas Sparks begins book tour promoting “The Return” in New Bern
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
New York Times bestselling Author Nicholas Sparks begins his new book tour in New Bern Tuesday, promoting the book called The Return, in a city he says was the inspiration for his latest novel.
News
State health leaders recommend canceling traditional Halloween
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Johnson
State health leaders recommend canceling traditional Halloween
News
North Carolina has distributed over $2.6 billion in coronavirus relief funds
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Dave Jordan
North Carolina has distributed over $2.6 billion in coronavirus relief funds with more to go.