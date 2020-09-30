Advertisement

Martin County vehicle break-in investigation leads to charges agaisnt two men

Andre Sanders & Quatavius Burden
Andre Sanders & Quatavius Burden(MCSO)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A multi-agency investigation into vehicle break-ins has led to charges against two men.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says that Andre Sanders, 35, and Quatavius Burden, 26, both of Edenton, are charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, felony breaking or entering of a motor vehicle, and felony larceny of a firearm.

Deputies say there have been multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Martin County over the last few weeks.

Officials say evidence at various scenes and efforts with Edenton Police and Williamston Police led them to connect Sanders and Burden with a vehicle break-in and a vehicle larceny in the area of Highway 17 near Williamston.

Investigators say more charges against the pair are being brought forward in Chowan County.

Sanders is being held on a $100,000 secured bond while Burden is being held on a $400,000 secured bond.

The investigation into the break-ins continues.

