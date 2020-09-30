Jacksonville Police attempt to identify Circle K larceny suspect

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a larceny.

Officials say it happened at Circle K on Onslow drive in Jacksonville. The woman officials are looking for is said to be 25 to 35 years old and about 5′2″ to 5′6." She was seen wearing a pink t-shirt, grey pants and black flip flops at the time of the larceny.

Police ask anyone with information call JPD Detective Scott Spear at 910-938-6418 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crimes Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement.

