Advertisement

Jacksonville Police attempt to identify Circle K larceny suspect

Circle K larceny
Circle K larceny(Jacksonville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a larceny.

Officials say it happened at Circle K on Onslow drive in Jacksonville. The woman officials are looking for is said to be 25 to 35 years old and about 5′2″ to 5′6." She was seen wearing a pink t-shirt, grey pants and black flip flops at the time of the larceny.

Police ask anyone with information call JPD Detective Scott Spear at 910-938-6418 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crimes Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Water customers in Windsor may experience pressure issues and outages

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
They say when water service is restored, users should boil any water they are going to consume for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, or prepping food. You can also use bottled water.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Mozart

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
This week’s pet of the week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Mozart.

State

Worker killed in lift collapse at NC State

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A state Labor Department spokeswoman said the lift was about 35 feet in the air when dirt on the wet ground caved in around a tire Saturday, killing Tiburcio Mendoza.

Teacher Of The Week

Teacher of the Week: Amy Bowman from W.J. Gurganus Elementary School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liz Bateson
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for September 30 is Amy Bowman, a fifth grade teacher at W.J. Gurganus Elementary School.

Latest News

State

North Carolina man charged with fraud in virus aid scheme

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
38-year-old Tristan Bishop Pan submitted 14 Paycheck Protection Program loan applications and received more than $1.7 million for fake businesses.

Education

North Carolina school board censures member for slur

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Laura Blackwell was heard while off camera agreeing with an unidentified person on the call who said young children should not be kept in front of a computer.

Local

Nobody hurt after train hits car on railroad track

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A westbound Norfolk-Southern Railroad train hit a northbound mini-van that was stopped on the railroad tracks.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Rain departing; Nice days ahead

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Rain will clear the coast by sunrise on Wednesday.

News

16,000 friends join “I Support Parkers Barbeque” Facebook group after complaint

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
16,000 friends join “I Support Parkers Barbeque” Facebook group after complaint

News

Wallace police training to bridge gap between officers and community

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Wallace police training bridges gap between officers and community