Is it COVID, flu or just bad allergies? Health experts say there are ways to know for sure

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Flu and allergy season are already throwing a wrench into the fight against COVID-19.

The symptoms of the flu, coronavirus and some severe allergies are nearly impossible to distinguish, according to some health experts, which could cause confusion and issues as the symptoms pop up this fall.

“It’s going to be hard for the patient to differentiate,” said Onslow Memorial Hospital Emergency Room Nurse Laura Barbee. “You can have a patient test positive, and have no symptoms the entire time. So, symptom onset is not really nailed down yet with COVID.”

Add on fall allergy season, as well, and health experts are worried the confusion could overwhelm doctors' offices again this fall.

While the most serious allergies can cause fever-like symptoms, they can also come with congestion, but no cough or body aches, according to health experts.

“The research is still out to see how long it takes for some people to recover,” said Onslow Memorial Hospital Emergency Room Nurse Keltsie Kellum. “There’s also the potential for re-infection which, they really don’t know enough about.”

But the only way to know for sure, according to health experts, is to get a flu vaccine now, or to get a test if you start feeling symptomatic.

“The precautions are already there, and I think the big thing and just to keep pushing forward like we do every flu season,” said Onslow Memorial Hospital Infection Prevention Specialist Chelsea Blackburn. “Wash your hands, and if you don’t feel good stay home. That’s the big thing. If you’re not feeling well, and you’re not sure what’s going on, don’t go to work. Don’t risk the spread.”

Onslow County Health Director Kristen Richmond-Hoover says that healthcare facilities are much better equipped this fall to handle the potential influx. “There are some doing combination tests. And so, we hope that some of these strategies will really help prepare us well.”

Healthcare experts add that if your symptoms begin to worsen, you can always go to the emergency room, or call their health hotline at 1(888) 850-2684.

